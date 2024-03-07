A Nigerian woman was surprised when her husband insisted on getting an LG flat-screen TV that cost N6m

The woman said she wondered why she earlier made the offer to get a TV for their new house when she saw the price

Many Nigerians in her comment section said that her life shows they are many with money despite the current economic hardship

A Nigerian woman has made a video to show the moment she and her husband went appliances shopping for their new home.

The woman (@mivanni) said her husband insisted they get a new flat-screen TV, so she promised to get it for them.

The woman backed her baby to LG showroom. Photo source: @mivanni

OLED LG TV with 8k screen

On asking for the price of his preferred TV, the woman was shocked to learn it was N6m. She objected but later appreciated the great graphics of the LG Signature OLED TV.

Many people said she made them feel poor for spending millions of naira on a TV. The woman anticipated watching movies on its big 8k screen.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Alte_x said:

"My own be say; where Una dey see this money? Make Una drop update now."

Erlea treats said:

"Me wey buy tV 350k gan I never comot the nylon 6m+ una don comot nylon. I will never be poor."

Markus Lyop Hope said:

"TV 6m Na my future I wan dey watch."

Rebecca Mcconnell said:

"Nah lie ooo this tv nah just 900k plus."

2% said:

"It’s was 4m before now."

The woman replied:

"Yes oh. Went back there last week and was 8m."

Ewaola12345 said:

"God i don’t want to be poor."

Chu said:

"Wow 6m for TV!! life sweet ooo ... chai, me wey dey fin just 1 acre of land for 4m... u be better woman jare, d tv fine sha."

teezahraf said:

"Hmmm na waa o...some people are just not in Nigeria problem. 6m just for a TV chaiii god where are you? congratulations my sister."

