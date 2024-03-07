Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian lady celebrating owning a new house overseas

The Nigerian woman had taken to social media to showcase her nearly-completed house in France

Some social media users wanted to know her source of income, while others celebrated along with her

A Nigerian lady, @bennylove00, has sent social media users into a frenzy as she acquired a new house in France.

In a TikTok video, @bennylove00 showed the house when its foundation was being laid and how labourers continued to work on it.

She built her second house in France. Photo Credit: @bennylove00

Her TikTok video had pictures of the house in its semi-finished stage. The excited lady showed her face in the clip.

In another video, the lady showed that her first house is located in Greece and compared it with her France home.

She said her preferred house is still the one in Greece. Another lady had built a house four months after relocating abroad.

Watch the video below:

@bennylove00's achievement stirred reactions

Esther Idemudia121 said:

"Congratulations my dear, since you are not coming to Nigeria, come and take us along now. suffer too much here."

evino247 said:

"Mama peny is my sister but which ritual you do, cut soap give me, congrats."

BonteSylva said:

"Congratulations, this Is awesome. What's your job, can You share so others can emulate."

SWEET DADDY said:

"You people should stop showing your progress on social media platforms. Rich people don’t show their achievements on social media."

aghahowaedwinosaz said:

"Congratulations seems building in France is easy. only land when I wan buy foto Italy with paperworks and autorizzazione dem dey call 100k euros i run ooooo."

lisacandy17 said:

"Wow congratulations sisto abeg na &decor I want for my room ohhdis summer na France."

Aproko_merchant said:

"I hope u don build d life of your younger ones and parents? if u do God bless u."

