A pretty lady was overjoyed as she joined her lover in the UK after they had been almost a year apart

The Nigerian lady rejoiced after her visa was approved by the embassy in a week, making her travel plans faster

Many Nigerians who reacted to her relocation video hope to be able to get out of the country some day

A Nigerian lady who got the opportunity to travel out has made a video documenting her relocation story.

She (@jennygodda) revealed that her UK visa was approved in a week. Before embarking on the trip, she got provisions.

The lady showed off her international passport. Photo source: @jennygodda

Source: TikTok

Lady got her UK work visa

The lady also made some beautiful braids. An emotional moment was when she had to say goodbye to her mother.

During her trip, she made a friend. Touching down in the UK, she was happy to join her lover after 10 months apart.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Linda white said:

"I Linda tap from ur blessings I believe say one day I go use this sound and I will make a video like this by God grace."

Nne_Official0 said:

"Amen. This is me and my son soon."

The super service provider said:

"I did my biometrics yesterday for skilled worker visa under sponsorship of NHS. I wish also mine to be approved in less than a week. Kindest wishes."

queenchommy35 asked:

"Is it work visa or dependant visa?"

She replied:

"Work."

Lady Lynne said:

"Pls what route did you take? i have been applying for visa sponsorship jobs....no good reply. only unfortunately. pls help a sister."

Choculate Shallon said:

"Congratulations beautiful I tape into you're blessings good Lord do it for me."

Godchild said:

"I tap into your blessings amen."

Osas said:

"This one my fyp is just about traveling out , I claim it in Jesus name."

@ Tracy 06 said:

"Amen Amen I believe. In God everything is possible, it’s just the matter of time."

