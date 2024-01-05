A Nigerian lady left Nigeria two months ago and moved to the UK, in search of better opportunities

She shared her experience of living in the UK and how she overcame the challenges and doubts

She revealed that many people tried to dissuade her from relocating, saying that she would regret it and face difficulties

A few months ago, a brave Nigerian lady decided to leave her home country and embark on a journey to the UK, where she hoped to find better opportunities and a new life.

She had always dreamed of living in the UK, but she faced many challenges and doubts from others who did not share her vision.

Lady shares experience in UK. Photo credit: @lifeoftito/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She shared her honest experience of living in the UK and how she overcame the obstacles and fears that others had projected on her decision.

She revealed that many people, including some of her friends and family, tried to dissuade her from relocating, saying that she would regret it and face difficulties adjusting to the new culture, weather, and lifestyle.

However, she did not let them discourage her and followed her dreams with courage and determination.

In a TikTok video by @lifeoftito, she gave a detailed and positive review of her first two months in the UK, saying that she had been enjoying her stay without any major problems and that she was happy and satisfied with her choice.

She also advised other people who wanted to relocate to not listen to the negative opinions of others and to pursue their goals with confidence and optimism.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Forza Speciale reacted:

“You go girl! You will enjoy this UK don't worry!”

Grace Atama said:

“You said my mind,i love it here. A lot of people discouraged me sha but God has been faithful.”

Beth wrote:

“It's not been easy especially as a student but Omo I love it here oo, just the cold I'm still not used to. Secondly I miss African foods.”

Jimy Sixa commented:

“Good luck my sister.”

Mamabride also commented:

“Kudos for been positive.”

Mayrie Tee Kay:

“Even when you cry ...last last we go enjoy am.”

Mash:

“You can't move to a new country and just have it easy, but with time you'llI enjoy UK will favor you.”

Charlisia R:

“But why would someone make such a comment? ... You've got this Sis.. Rooting for you.”

Soso:

“Two months already, you got this.”

Lady packs her bags, leaves Nigeria for UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who got the opportunity to travel out has made a video documenting her relocation story.

She (@jennygodda) revealed that her UK visa was approved in a week. Before embarking on the trip, she got provisions.

The lady also made some beautiful braids. An emotional moment was when she had to say goodbye to her mother.

Source: Legit.ng