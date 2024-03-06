People were captivated by a video of a Nigerian woman who came back to Nigeria with her Oyinbo husband and kids

The video showed the woman’s parents rushing to embrace her and her spouse, who seemed delighted to see them

An elderly white man was also among them, who some viewers speculated was the husband’s father

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who travelled back to her homeland with her white husband and their children has gone viral on TikTok.

The video captured the emotional moment when the woman’s parents ran towards her and her partner, who both wore bright smiles on their faces.

The family hugged each other emotionally. Photo credit: @bridgetlesc/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They hugged each other warmly and exchanged greetings. An elderly white man was also present in the scene, who some TikTok users guessed must have been the father of the woman’s husband.

As shared by @bridgetlesc, he also joined the family reunion and seemed to enjoy the Nigerian culture.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

QUEEN said:

“I am proud of you ma,so happy for what you do, God will protect all of you in Jesus mighty name Amen.”

Bridget reacted:

“Thank yoU very much,.May god almighty continue to bless household.”

Noruwasandra:

“The guy father still come o0000, Congrats my sister.”

GiftJoyy:

“I think God almighty for yoU my lovely sister.”

OsasD'Klown:

“No be Bill gate I Dey see for Benin so?”

Hush baby skincare:

“May God be with you forever.”

User1717700497773:

“What God cannot do doesn't exist am so proud of you sis.”

Source: Legit.ng