A young Nigerian man who relocated to the US has lamented how hard he and others have to work to pay bills

The man said that there is hardly any long resting time as people take multiple shifts to survive daily

A lot of US-based people were in his comment section to share similar experiences and how people at home thought they were rich

A Nigerian man living in the US has cried out about the challenging situation abroad and how people are not sleeping well.

Saying there is no life in America, the man (@ebonyioma) wondered why people in the country work from Monday to Monday to pay bills.

The man wore a cap as he spoke about life in America. Photo source: @ebonyioma

Source: TikTok

Paying bills, going on vacations in America

The man in a video told people he could not remember the last time he slept for eight hours straight. He added that people hardly take vacations.

He said that whenever people go on vacations, they take enough photos they can share all year round to put a facade of a good life.

Rayna said:

"Also neighbors don’t talk to each other."

He replied:

"For over a year now I have not seen the girl living in my basement."

MagTee said:

"Hmmmmm I was happy back in Ghana but here in USA I feel sad every day."

SOOP said:

"America is a business."

Sydney Mars919 said:

"Same here I’m working 12 hours shift Monday to Friday I’m still broke."

Café.Sin.Leche said:

"I need to send this video to my family in the carribean who think I'm rich because I live in America smh."

Yuh said:

"We’re surviving not living."

money stop nonsense disagreed:

"Guy is a lie there is good life here in America it depends on the life u want to live."

Enolelemian said:

"This is why I'm so scared to bring my relatives, it's a sad country."

JustMeBRI said:

"I saw so many of us getting passports today at the post office.. we planning our exit brother slowly."

