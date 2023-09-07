A Nigerian lady whose family got UK visas rejoiced as she shared how they prepared for their relocation

The lady said that they paid extra charges for their excess luggage even though they reduced them

The lady's in-law came around to wish them a good life abroad and escorted the family to the international airport

A Nigerian lady relocated with her husband and child to the UK after they all got visas at the same time.

She (@olajumoke806) showed off their international passport three days before they boarded their flight to the foreign country.

The family posed for a photo before travelling to the UK. Photo source: @olajumoke806

Nigerian family secured UK visas

Before leaving, they took a photo of their well-painted house for memory. She said she did not know when they would see it again.

Their extended family followed them to the airport to bid them farewell. In a viral video, they reduced their loads to avoid paying much charges.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

faithtessy said:

"Congratulations."

Chinenye said:

"I claim dis testimony for me and my husband and children even my siblings and mom."

user9660917743671 said:

"Congratulations I claim this type of grace for me my husband and my children."

Wicked Person said:

"Congratulations I’m next in line."

ayo said:

"I claim this im Jesus name. me and my family by this time next year."

Fatimo said:

"Congrats, i claim this with hubby and my kids."

Alakeakewi said:

"Congratulations I received this blessings too in Jesus Name."

RealJummy️ said:

"Congratulations, will use this sound soon in Jesus name .

HOMOHKASH said:

"Congratulations dear, my soon."

Pamilerin Abinleko said:

"I tap from this blessing for me and my so."

iamladyhaq asked:

"Congratulations sis, pls how much did you pay for the extra luggage and which of the airlines pls?"

She replied:

"I used quatar and extra luggage is 178K for 23kg but I dnt pay up to that."

Source: Legit.ng