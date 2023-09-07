Nigerian Family Get UK Visas, Show Off Their International Passport, Pack Big Bags
- A Nigerian lady whose family got UK visas rejoiced as she shared how they prepared for their relocation
- The lady said that they paid extra charges for their excess luggage even though they reduced them
- The lady's in-law came around to wish them a good life abroad and escorted the family to the international airport
A Nigerian lady relocated with her husband and child to the UK after they all got visas at the same time.
She (@olajumoke806) showed off their international passport three days before they boarded their flight to the foreign country.
Nigerian family secured UK visas
Before leaving, they took a photo of their well-painted house for memory. She said she did not know when they would see it again.
Their extended family followed them to the airport to bid them farewell. In a viral video, they reduced their loads to avoid paying much charges.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
faithtessy said:
"Congratulations."
Chinenye said:
"I claim dis testimony for me and my husband and children even my siblings and mom."
user9660917743671 said:
"Congratulations I claim this type of grace for me my husband and my children."
Wicked Person said:
"Congratulations I’m next in line."
ayo said:
"I claim this im Jesus name. me and my family by this time next year."
Fatimo said:
"Congrats, i claim this with hubby and my kids."
Alakeakewi said:
"Congratulations I received this blessings too in Jesus Name."
RealJummy️ said:
"Congratulations, will use this sound soon in Jesus name .
HOMOHKASH said:
"Congratulations dear, my soon."
Pamilerin Abinleko said:
"I tap from this blessing for me and my so."
iamladyhaq asked:
"Congratulations sis, pls how much did you pay for the extra luggage and which of the airlines pls?"
She replied:
"I used quatar and extra luggage is 178K for 23kg but I dnt pay up to that."
Source: Legit.ng