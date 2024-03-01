A young student is in a dilemma after one of her lecturers threatened to give her a carryover in his course should she continue to turn down his love-making demand

She is in need of a way out as she does not want to fail his course as doing so would cost her an extra year at the university

Ebimnamaonye Chidera Divine, a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and founder of Pure Legal Solicitors, has offered a solution to the problem

A worried female undergraduate asked:

"I am a final year student of the department of food science and technology (university name withheld) and need urgent help as one of my lecturers wants to sleep with me at all costs.

"Recently, he invited me to his office under the guise of something related to my course and threatened to give me carryover in his course if I didn't allow him to make love to me.

"I am scared because this is my final year and a carryover would mean me having an extra year because his course is a core one and cannot be waived. Please, advise me on what to do?"

Sex for grades demystified

“Sex for grade” is a phrase subject to multifarious interpretations in Nigerian society, most especially the tertiary institutions where it begot its predominance.

The reason for many interpretations of this common phrase is that there is no law defining the meaning of sex for grade nor is there any criminal consequences attached to its commission in Nigeria specifically.

As a misconduct especially in our educational institutions, sex for grades can be said to be an exchange of academic grades for sexual pleasure.

When sex for grades becomes criminal

While sex for grades is wrong and a misconduct on the side of the lecturer and student when done with or without the consent and agreement of both parties, it becomes criminal when either of the parties threatens or uses force to have carnal knowledge of the other against their will as a requirement for passing a particular course or some courses.

Types of sex for grades

In view of the above, we can say sex for grades is of two types.

The first is the one mutually agreed between the lecturer/teachers and students (free from threats) and the other is one that is coerced or forced on the students by the lecturers or teachers.

Implications of sex for grades without threats

The Abundant implications of sex for grades without threats, that is with mutual agreement of lecturer and students, is that disciplinary measures will be meted on the lecturer(s) and student(s) for going contrary to school rules, regulations which can lead to their suspension, sack or expulsion as the case may be.

Sex for grades with threats from lecturer

However, where a lecturer uses threat(s) to request sex as a condition for a favourable grade, it becomes criminal if: The carnal knowledge is between the same gender (Homosexuality) punishable under the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, 2013 or if there is sexual harassment of these students.

Solution for sex for grades situation

Now, where a lecturer threatens to have sex with you for a grade, make sure you have evidence(s) of conversations where the lecturer or teacher deposited interest to have carnal knowledge of you.

When you get these, make a formal complaint to your institution attaching the evidence of threats and coercion while you retain other copies of your shreds of evidence.

Where the institution delays in deciding on the misconduct, consult a lawyer or if you are a woman, you can write to the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) around your state, supplying them with the evidence of ra.pe or sexual harassment as the case may be.

They will take up the matter for free on your behalf.

Finally, on sex for grades

It’s very pertinent to note that what proves your claim(s) is the pieces of evidence you have supplied to prove your allegations.

So make sure you systematically record all written and verbal conversations when being threatened by these so-called sex-for-grade merchants.

