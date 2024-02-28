President Bola Tinubu's minister has sent an important message to women in Nigeria who want their marriage to work and last 'forever'

Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, the minister for women affairs, has urged women not to argue or fight back when having disagreements with with their husbands at home

The minister gave these words of wisdom during a conference of commissioners of state ministries of women affairs in Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The minister for women's affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, has advised women in Nigeria not to exchange words when having arguments with their husbands at home.

The minister, during a conference of commissioners of state ministries of Women Affairs in Nigeria on Wednesday, February 28, in Abuja, said avoiding trading words would prevent physical assault that may lead to injury or death, Daily Trust reported.

The conference was organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Phase II Programme and funded by the European Union through the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

Speaking at the event, the minister stressed that avoiding verbal confrontations can prevent physical assaults that may result in injury or even death.

She stated thus:

“I am equally begging my women not to look for trouble, not even at home. Maintain peace in your home because if a home is peaceful, the woman has 80 percent to contribute to that. If you need peace, you can equally achieve it.

“Keep your mouth shut. Talking back does not yield fruit, rather it leads to death and destruction, it leads to bringing up bad children for society. Keep your mouth shut, it does not make you a fool but a wise person. When the man is shouting and saying all sorts of things, act like a fool and keep your mouth shut.

“After a while, watch him. If he is a good man, he will come back to apologise. If he is not a good one, ignore him. Have what you want to do in your mind, but when we show who we are and we fight back, most times, it leads to hitting; you could be injured."

