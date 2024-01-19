Nigerian universities have been pervasive with sexual misconduct scandals in recent times. There are numerous sexual assaults and harassment cases.

The academic community has been rocked by these scandals, and some lecturers have been suspended, and dismissed while some have been ailed.

List of university lecturers involved in sex scandals Photo Credit: UNICAL, OAU

Source: Twitter

Following the high-profile cases of these scandals, there have been calls for strict measures to be put in place against sexual misconduct in universities across the country.

Some of the high-profile cases are listed below:

Prof. Cyril Ndifon of UNICAL 2023

The female students in the Faculty of Law of the University of Calabar staged protests against Professor Cyril Ndifon over allegations of sexual harassment and high-handedness.

On Monday, August 14, in a viral video on social media, students of the faculty accused the professor of sexual assault and harassment while demanding his removal and justice for the victims.

The UNICAL management launched an investigation into the allegation put forward against Prof Ndifon, the dean of the Faculty of Law, by the institution's students.

Ndifon was charged in court for soliciting nude videos and photographs from female students before he could give them grades.

The Professor was currently being remanded in Kuje prison in Abuja.

Dr Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo and Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of UNILAG

The two academics of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) were revealed in a BBC report asking for sex from an undercover journalist posing as an admission seeker in the institution.

The Senate committee of the university later dismissed the two lecturers after conducting investigations into the allegation.

Richard Akindele of OAU

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) lecturer, Professor Richard Akindele, was found guilty of sexual harassment and jailed for two years over sexual harassment.

Akindele pleaded guilty to the four-count charge against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

A female student, Monica Osagie, made the allegations against the lecturer, and he was convicted by Justice Maureen Onyetenu.

Olabisi Olaleye

Olaleye was another lecturer of OAU involved in a sex-for-grade scandal. He was reported to have demanded sex from a 400-level student of the Department of International Relations in the Faculty of Administration.

A panel was set up by the university to investigate the allegation, hard evidence was presented against him, including voice recordings of him making the sickening demands.

Source: Legit.ng