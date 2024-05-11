A Nigerian man failed all the subjects he registered for in the WAEC's West African School Certificate Examination

The man, Adewale Tiamiyu, said his social life affected him as he had as many as 18 girlfriends while in secondary school

Adewale later shrugged off the failure and later went on to graduate with a first-class from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife

A man who failed WAEC in secondary school went on to become a first-class graduate of OAU, Ife.

The man, Adewale Tiamiyu, wrote WAEC and scored F9 in all the subjects he registered for in the examination.

Adewale shrugged off failure and became a first-class graduate from OAU, Ife. Photo credit: Punch Newspapers and WAEC.

Source: UGC

Adewale had F9 parallel in the West African School Certificate Examnination (WASCE) in 1987.

He said the reason for his failure was his social life, as he was not really serious about his education at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Man with 18 girlfriends fails WAEC, but made first-class

He revealed that while in secondary school, he had at least 18 girlfriends in his kitty and that he was also a break dancer.

His words:

"Then, I was too social and had about 18 girlfriends in almost all Ibadan schools. In those days, we always went to different schools for inter-house sports and I would want to have at least one girlfriend in any school we visited. I am talking of the 80s now. So, I think it was my social life."

Even after registering for GCE, he did not earn the required number of credits, so he travelled to Cote d'Ivoire and became a meat seller.

His failure in WAEC delayed his progress in life as his classmates overtook him, and he went to university before he did.

In an interview with The Punch Newspapers, Adewale said he returned to Nigeria in 1995 and made serious efforts to return to school.

He was admitted to the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, in 1997 and graduated first-class.

Adewale went on to excel in life despite the initial setback in his WAEC. He is now a PhD holder and lecturer at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Student of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria writes JAMB

In a similar story, a lady who is a student at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, went back to register for JAMB UTME, and her score was trending.

The lady shared her result on Facebook, noting that she scored an aggregate of 293 after trying for the third time.

The result showed that the UTME candidate scored 65 in English, 79 in physics, 63 in biology and 86 in chemistry.

Source: Legit.ng