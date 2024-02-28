Worried about the situation of things in his family and with the future in mind, a young man has set his mind on leaving Nigeria in search of greener pastures

His choice relocation destinations are the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada but he is so limited by finance and needs help on how to still achieve his 'japa' dream

Hauwa Uthman, a lawyer and an immigration consultant, has shed light on the various pathways to successful relocation and possible financial implications

A young man who pleaded anonymity asked:

''Good day. I am the first child in a family of six. My parents are divorced but I and my siblings were raised by my dad who is not well-to-do.

"He managed to train me up to secondary school while I sponsored myself in the university thanks to the money I made from my hostel thrift wear sales.

"The thing is, I want to go abroad and make money so I can take care of my siblings. I would love to possibly move to the US, UK or Canada but don't have a sponsor or millions to do this. Please, is there a way I can still achieve this without having to spend millions?"

Hauwa Uthman, a lawyer and an immigration consultant based in Lagos, Nigeria, recruits students to various universities in Canada, USA, UK and Asia and processes admissions and visas on behalf of the students.

How to migrate to Europe without spending millions

Relocation is not cheap. However, if you want to relocate to Canada, the USA and the UK without spending millions, you must focus on scholarships.

That’s the only way you can relocate because most scholarships come with full or partial funding. Scholarships are categorised into two parts - Merit-based scholarships and finance-based scholarships.

Between merit-based and finance-based scholarships

Merit-based scholarships are focused on high grades such as first class and 2.1. If you want to relocate without spending money, you should focus on getting good grades from your university or secondary school, then apply for the scholarship as most scholarships cover tuition, accommodation, feeding, transportation and a host of others.

While the finance-based scholarships focuse on providing scholarships to indigent, underprivileged and physically challenged students. So you must show how poor you are to be be eligible for this category of scholarship.

Money still an essential part of relocation

Above all these, you still need money for flight tickets, medicals, police report and visa fee which are about two million naira in total.

This is because the scholarships are not paid until you get to the country. You also need to show proof of funds of over 10 million naira to be granted your visa even though you have a fully funded or partially funded scholarship.

The visa officials usually don’t grant a visa without your personal proof of funds. So in this situation, you can meet financial houses or people into proof of funds and arrange with them to deposit the total amount you want for a duration so that you get your visa while you pay them for doing that.

So you really don’t have the money but you just show that you have it in your account.

So for relocating to Canada USA and the UK without spending millions, all you will be spending in total is about two million naira to get to the country and begin utilising your scholarship.

Relocating to Canada as PR from Nigeria

Even if you don’t qualify for any of the scholarships, you can opt-in for Canada’s permanent residency.

To relocate to Canada as a permanent resident from Nigeria, first, you need to open an immigration account, which is free.

You would need your transcript.

Getting your school to send your transcript via courier can cost as little as N50,000 to as much as you can imagine – if you’re calculating the stress that usually comes with getting transcripts from certain Universities in Nigeria. So, apart from money here, you may also need a lot of luck.

Getting WES to transcribe your transcript.

There is a different fee you pay for WES to actually transcribe the transcript your school sends to them. This currently costs $227 (CAD). Depending on the exchange rate, this costs about N210,000 now. However, it may cost more if you request for World Education Services (WES) to send you a hardcopy version of their evaluation.

Other expenses for Canada PR

You'd need to register for IELTS which costs N140, 500. The total spent before opening your account on ircc website to start the application equals N350,000.

Proof of funds requirement

The amount you need to show for proof of funds (POF) depends on how many people are relocating to Canada with you.

As of January 2024, if you’re relocating to Canada alone, your proof of funds should be about N10 million or more.

For each additional family member going with you, it is six million naira.

Although you’re not necessarily “spending” your proof of funds to relocate to Canada, you simply need to show it as proof by arranging with proof of funds or financial houses that you have enough to cover your cost of living for at least six months when you arrive in Canada.

Easy relocation route

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a relocation expert had provided helpful tips on how to relocate easily.

Waka Waka Doctor revealed on YouTube that there are several scholarship opportunities that cover full tuition fees and travel expenses.

He said one of such scholarship opportunities in Sweden was the Scholarship for Global Professionals.

