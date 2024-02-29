A Nigerian student who spoke on the condition of anonymity is seeking the process of getting an inter-university studentship transfer

She was complaining about the high cost of food, which is having a greater effect on her concentration in reading her books

An educationist, Osunwoye Samuel, in his reactions, said getting transferred from one university to another required the consent of your current varsity and the one you want to move into while listing other criteria

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

An undergraduate, who did not want her name to be mentioned, has sought how to get a transfer from her university to another. She had complained about the high cost of food in her current institution.

Expert explains how to get transferred from one university to another in Nigeria Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She said:

"I have been having difficulties in my academics as a result of the high cost of living in the city where my university is located.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Reading is not really my problem, but not having enough food in my belly makes me lose the strength to read. In fact, I get mentally distressed the moment my foodstuff starts reducing, and I know I am not getting a food allowance until the month ends.

"I would like to transfer to another university where food costs are cheaper and affordable."

Educationist Samuel advises on getting inter-university transfer

The educationist, Osunwoye Olusegun Samuel, is a director at Best Legacy Heritage College, a continuing education centre at Ile-Ife in Osun state.

The Students must have first confirmed the Proposed school requirements, such as ;

1. Minimum CGPA.

2. Ensure that your current course is the same as the course of application in the Proposed School.

You must have completed a minimum of 200 levels before applying.

After the minimum requirements have been verified and met, it is important to note that to transfer from one school to another requires the consent of the current school through the assistance of your Course/Part Adviser, your Head Of Department (HOD) and the Division of Students' Affairs of your school.

After you have met with all these Principals with your Reason(s) and they have given their approvals, you can now proceed to obtain a change of Institution form from JAMB to the new school.

So basically, a successful inter-university studentship transfer requires the consent of your current school and the approval of your proposed School.

Universities that have increased tuition fees

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into law within his first week as Nigerian President, and the development has triggered an increase in school fees nationwide.

The hardship on parents and students who practically sponsored themselves is multiplied by removing fuel subsidies and stopping the multiple exchange rates.

Do you have a story to tell? Want an expert's advice? Please email us at ask.an.expert@corp.legit.ng with 'Ask an expert' in the subject line.

Source: Legit.ng