The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Calabar has issued stern warning to lecturers engaging in sorting and sex for grades

The university in a fresh statement also revealed it uncovered that lecturers give students scripts to write exams at home, hotels and relaxation places

While stating that investigation has commenced into the issues, the university warned the erring lecturers to repent from such acts with a note of finality

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Calabar has commenced investigation into claims that some of her lecturers are engaging in sorting and sex for grades.

In a recent release from the institution's deputy vice chancellor shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram the university frowned at the resurgence of such despicable practices on its campus.

They warned the erring lecturers to repent from such acts and should be ready to face the Disciplinary Committee when the time comes.

The memo which was released on Tuesday, August 10 reads thus:

"It has come to the knowledge of management that some teaching staff have revived the obnoxious and abhorrable acts of sorting and sex for grades/sexual harassment.

"Some departments and lecturers have been specifically fingered and investigations have commenced. Management also has information to the effect that lecturers have resorted to giving students scripts to write exams at homes, hotels and relaxation places.

"All those involved in these despicable activities are hereby warned to desist and repent. In fact, they will soon be invited to interact with the Disciplinary Committee."

Social media reacts

@rubyneetah said:

"The only department that is not corrupt in unical is Chemistry Dept the rest of the school hmmmm what can I say especially Maths/Statistics the worst."

@gimmehear commented:

"Can you imagine? It's those one that now graduate and say "School na scam". Blocked head."

@amaka_davids stated:

"Which university of Calabar are we talking about here? The one under Florence Obi administration or???? Please, y’all should sit this particular gist out."

