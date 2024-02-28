A young Nigerian lawyer, Mide Babs, chose to be a stay-at-home mother over working in the UK

Mide stated that the bills needed for childcare would sink any salary she collects in the UK as a mother

Many Nigerians who had faced a similar situation narrated their experience and how they navigated UK childcare

A Nigerian lady, Mide Babs, has made a video to show how expensive childcare is in the UK.

Mide said that she left her promising career as a lawyer in Nigeria to become a full-time mother abroad.

The lawyer made her face up as she spoke about living in the UK.

Childcare in the UK

The lawyer stated the decision came when she found out that childcare would be eating deeply into her salary should she get a job in the UK.

One thing she realised as a first-time mum in a foreign country is that a child born in the UK does not automatically become a citizen.

Towards the end of her video, Mide said she is happy with where she is at the moment and would not be comparing her life with someone else's.

Adzodotsi said:

"Welcome to UK. Sister, plan your family. Have all your children quickly and let them grow together."

LhardeyPearl said:

"That’s Uk for you, I couldn’t work full time for a year, now I got full time job with and I still find it difficult to work because of childcare."

Adebimpe Owosho said:

"The baby was just like saying....you go explain tire.....just get me my milk madam loyaaaa."

Baro asked:

"Which career lawyers get for Nigeria?"

Amanda said:

"In Germany all this things are free if you earn a little. But if you earn really good income you can do all this things by yourself."

She replied:

"You guys are really enjoying in Germany o."

Rosemary said:

"Childcare got me. Now working part-time."

Raven Divan said:

"My daughter u are lucky. cos your hubby can afford for u to stay at home. be grateful."

