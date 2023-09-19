A young family who made the hard decision to relocate abroad despite being comfortable in Nigeria succeeded

The wife said that though the initial plan was for her to stay behind and handle the family's business, they later changed it

One year in the UK changed a whole lot of things for them, so they never had to regret selling everything in Nigeria

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian lady has narrated the big sacrifice she and her family made to relocate themselves and their kids to the UK.

The lady (@ajokeadee__) said they had a flourishing business before the relocation was made to get them a better future.

The mother showed off their international passports. Photo source: @ajokeadee

Source: TikTok

Family got UK visas

She added that even though her husband advised her to stay behind and care for the kids, she could not stay "apart from him."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

What made their relocation easier was that their friends in the UK helped. A year later, the lady was glad her family made the decision. In her clip, she said:

"I also wanted to give our children a good life, raise them in a safe and supportive environment and give them a bright future."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

nyssa ruscelli said:

"Welcome and congratulations I hope you are happy here. my mum works with some lovely Nigerians but it is very hard for them especially with children."

i love cake said:

"Congratulations I and my family are the next."

nodaysoff77 said:

"Wishing you and your family the best."

Matina Augustine said:

"Congratulations darling I tap from your blessings."

mhizphorlammie said:

"Congratulations my family and I are next."

MhizATM said:

"Na so my friend take japa leave me all alone."

Iam-amarachi said:

"Congratulations dear, i tap into this testimony."

BusayoR said:

"God safe you say you go oo…. a lot is happening here right now……Congratulations sis."

Sammy02o said:

"Congratulations to you please pray for those that wants to leave to be granted Visa ooo."

Nigerian family left for UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another Nigerian lady relocated with her husband and child to the UK after they all got visas.

She (@olajumoke806) showed off their international passports three days before they boarded their flight to the foreign country. They also left their house behind.

Source: Legit.ng