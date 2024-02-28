A viral video showed a Nigerian man in the US recounting how an airport offered N1.5 million to anyone who switched their flight to a later time

The man, who was present when the announcement was made, considered changing his schedule as he needed the money for rent

In the video, several other people also related their similar experiences and some revealed that they took the money in the past

A video that went viral on social media captured a Nigerian man in the US sharing his astonishment at how an airport gave out N1.5 million as a reward to anyone who agreed to switch their flight to a later time.

The man, who was at the airport when the generous offer was announced, thought about changing his travel plans as he was in dire need of the money for rent.

The Nigerian man narrated the flight experience. Photo credit: @nuel_gram/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, several other people who had similar experiences admitted that they accepted the money and waited for the next flight.

The video shared by @nuel_gram sparked a lot of reactions online as people compared the lucrative incentives for flight changes in the US with the poor services in other countries.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nicole_brume said:

“Did you watch manifest.”

Mary said:

“Wait youU are still thinking about it??”

Mojoyinola wrote:

“If this happens in Nigeria..people will be fighting to stay.”

Kimberly commented:

“This actually happened to me on a flight from Chicago to Toronto, I volunteered and got 1000usd, a buisness class ticket for the next flight.”

Oyekunle islamyat also commented:

“1700 is plenty o, better stay.”

Prince Greatest:

“Can I go 7am the next day and get double the amount?”

Urhiofe Odafe:

“Na until u land in 5 years time na body go tell you S...my manifest fans drop a heart.”

Oafosuaa:

“Manifest him.”

Michaella (my-kel-a):

“You probably made your decision already, but get your moneys.”

User9938938373:

“I had this chance once. They made a mistake and thought i was going to a different destination i was even ready to change my destination sef.”

Source: Legit.ng