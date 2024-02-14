A lucky man and his wife are about to relocate to the United States after they bagged a five-year visa

They posted a video on TikTok to share the good news with their followers, saying the interview did not take long

The man, Daniel Jesuloba, said the US visa interview took only about 10 minutes, and they got their visa approved

A Nigerian man and his wife are happy because they are about to relocate to the USA and start living there.

In a video posted to tell their success story, the man, Daniel Jesuloba, narrated how he and his wife went for their visa interview.

The man said their visa interview took only about 10 minutes. Photo credit: TikTok/@daniel_jesuloba1 and Aaron Foster/Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

The USA visa interview took place in London, where the couple currently live. Daniel said the interview did not waste their time as they got into the American Embassy at the appointed time.

Couple to relocate from UK to USA

He said they spent only about 10 minutes, and the whole process ended with them getting a 5-year US visa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

They were obviously happy that they could now freely travel to the USA from the UK.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple gets US visa

@kemi olusanya asked:

"Please how did you do yours? I mean, uploading the passport photographs on the US embassy visa application."

@Abyholar commented:

"We want the interview questions."

@Justforfun10 said:

"Congrats. I am trying too from the UK."

@mysteriousbeing asked:

"Beautiful people. Nice content. Please, do one need to have a travel history to apply for the visa?"

@Gem o said:

"If I don't get my British passport, I am not going anywhere.. 3yrs to go. I don't wanna apply for any visa again."

@Adebowale asked:

"Does it require a statement of account? If yes, how much is advisable for a family of three? Thanks."

@intentional_happiness commented:

"I am interested, please. I want to know what documents you provided and what you were asked or what you submitted."

US visa interview questions and answers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an immigration lawyer said it was important to know how to answer questions asked by visa officers at the US embassy.

The lady, Lelia Adams, noted that knowing how to answer the US visa interview questions correctly would improve one's chances of getting a visa.

She said the US visa officer would likely ask what the applicant does for a living, the purpose of the visa and why the journey at the time.

Source: Legit.ng