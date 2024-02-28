A Nigerian family has been thrown into mourning after their son who migrated to Canada was found dead in his room

According to a lady who narrated the sad story, the young man moved to Canada with express entry visa in December 2023

Problem started when his family could not reach him for four days and reached the police who visited his apartment only to make a puzzling discovery

A female lawyer on X has cried out for help after her friend's brother who left Nigeria for Canada in December 2023 was recently found dead.

"Express Entry provides a pathway to permanent residence for skilled workers in Canada or overseas. For potential skilled foreign workers, Express Entry will result in fast processing times of six months or less," a statement on the Canadian government website explained.

The man's lifeless body was found in his room. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are not related to the story. Photo Credit: NurPhoto FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

The lawyer, @Addlinbaby, said the police found the young man dead in his room on Tuesday, February 25.

How he was discovered dead in Canada

@Addlinbaby narrated that his family got worried after they could not reach him for four days and informed the police. The police got to his apartment and found his lifeless body.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"His phone and laptop were missing. Family is devastated, they need closure, they want to see his body, but they can’t.., they’re just living in mere words. The police said an autopsy will be done, and investigation carried out. But the family really needs help," the lawyer lamented on X.

She urged the Nigerian embassy to step into the matter as the circumstances surrounding his demise are fishy.

For those still intending on relocating to the North American country, Canada has updated its requirement for .

Legit.ng has reached out to the lawyer on the matter, but she was yet to reply at the time of this report.

See her tweet below:

People react to @Addlinbaby's story

@esugadan said:

"Heard of a similar case before and after all the back and forth they said it was exposure to cold. Hope they get to the root of this. For his devices, a trace needs to be done."

@iamYuozee said:

"Ah! Ah! Ah! God abeg o . It’s crazy how the dead cannot explain what happened to them. I really hope the police cooperates and helps out."

@remistargirlsax said:

"Quite sad. Seeking greener pastures shouldn't take his life. Condolence to the family."

@OmezereVivian said:

"This isn’t good at all.

"Precautionary Measures needs to be put in place to avoid this type of situation from reoccurring.

"Meanwhile, May God grant the family of the Victim the fortitude to bear this great loss ."

@kaptain_g said:

"Na wa...Make person no loss in the process of seeking greener pastures."

@html__source said:

"The family should carry out an independent autopsy once the body is released to them. The gadgets should be tracked as well. The suspect is not far."

Overseas-bound Nigerian man dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had passed away in his sleep hours after he announced his relocation abroad.

The young man named Okpani Ugochukwu shared what was supposed to be good news with his friends after concluding plans to travel. Ugochukwu's plans have, however, failed to materialise as he reportedly did not wake up after sleeping the night before his journey, says Facebook user, Nwnkwo Ugochukwuo, who also wrote about it.

Source: Legit.ng