A young man who hustled hard in Nigeria as a bike man (okada man) has shared his success story

The man released a video that had his throwback photos while he was in Nigeria with his fellow bikemen

Many people who reacted to his story wished him well and hoped their lives also took a transformation turnaround

A Nigerian man whose life drastically changed after relocating to the UK has shared a video about it.

His (@honourablebanjoko) throwback photos showed his bike (okada) and his time with his friends in Nigeria.

The man had a rickety okada in Nigeria. Photo source: @honourablebanjoko

Nigerian man succeeded in UK

A point in the video captured his one-room, showing that he struggled to make ends meet.

After his relocation to the UK, his life changed. The man had a new community of friends abroad. He encouraged people not to give up on life.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

olapotemmy said:

"Congratulations but pls don't forget my sister oooo I mean nike."

damola said:

"Na to go date bike man remain Oo, him future fit bright."

@ajoke 99 said:

"Congratulations,I don't know u oo ...but am happy about dis testimony I tap from ur blessings too."

Ola whummy said:

"Why everybody dey shout aunty nike, congratulations."

Elle berry said:

"I swear I still believe in god nah why I still be with my broke man."

OPEYEMI said:

"Am happy for you bro the lord will continue to bless you don't also forget the woman that stood by you when there's nothing."

Oluwashindara said:

"The God that turn ur life around ha it will surely do my own I tap from ur blessing bro."

Ask of $OFT said:

"Only few women can withstand hardship time with their man."

Asake@404 said:

"Hun amazing u will not go down by his grace am happy for you dlord dat do.ur own we remember my son too."

Nigerian man became cleaner in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man dumped all pride and travelled abroad to seek a better opportunity as a cleaner.

The man (@omoakure01) shared a video of one of the days he was at work. He was very happy to be making ends meet in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng