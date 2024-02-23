A Nigerian lady living in the UAE revealed how she obtained her new residence permit from the embassy

She said that they had stopped stamping it on the international passport as they used to do

She displayed the new look of the residence permit, which was larger and contained all the relevant information

A Nigerian woman who resides in the UAE narrated how she successfully got her new residence permit.

She explained that the process had changed, and they no longer stamped the permit on the international passport.

She showed off the new appearance of the residence permit, which looked like a card and had more space for all the necessary details.

She expressed her excitement and satisfaction with the new system, which she said was more convenient and secure.

In a video shared by @naima_nsa, she also thanked the embassy staff for their professionalism and assistance.

