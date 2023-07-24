A Nigerian lady is now a citizen of three countries and a full resident of the United Arab Emirates, UAE

The lady, Lamide Elizabeth, shared her success story on TikTok, where she revealed she earns money in three currencies

Lamide Elizabeth's success story told in a short video got many people congratulating her in the comment section

A Nigerian lady has secured citizenship in two countries, UK and Canada and got a full residency permit in Dubai.

The lucky lady, Lamide Elizabeth, told her success story on TikTok, where she also told her followers that she earns money in three different currencies.

Lamide Elizabeth holds citizenship in Nigeria, Canada, and the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@lamideelizabeth.

Elizabeth said she grew up in London, UK and she also went to school there but she realised she needed more freedom in other countries.

Video of Nigerian lady who is a citizen of UK and Canada

She, therefore, made the decision to travel more and become a global citizen in her pursuit of wealth and financial freedom.

Elizabeth has now secured Canadian citizenship and a residency permit in the United Arabs Emirates, UAE.

In the video she shared, Elizabeth showed her three passports, including those of the UK, Canada and Nigeria.

Her story has inspired many comments and questions from people who want to relocate from Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady bags citizenship of UK and Canada

@Val asked:

"Everyone is asking the wrong questions how do you earn in three currencies?"

@Fejiro commented:

"Which passport did you start off with first? Nigerian or British because that makes a huge difference."

@Ronée | Holistic Soul Coach said:

"I have triple citizenship as well. Trying to figure out how I want to maneuver when it comes to making money in all 3 places."

@Amaran said:

"Love this! Would love to understand the tax implications of having all passports and earning in diff currencies!"

@iMercy commented:

"How did you get all that citizenship, I have been thinking of doing the same."

