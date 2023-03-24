A young Nigerian lady abroad has taken to social media to pour out her frustration over her means of livelihood

According to the youth, she does not know how to tell her mother that she is tired of working in Dubai

Many social media users sent her well-wishes and encouraging words over her predicament in UAE

A Nigerian lady working in Dubai has lamented on social media that she is tired of working over there.

In a TikTok clip believed to be taken at work, the lady cried on camera wondering how she would tell her mother how she feels about the job.

She lamented over her job. Photo Credit: @kweenranty

Source: TikTok

Responding to netizens, she revealed that she has stayed in the UAE for about four years. She however did not specify the kind of job she does.

Her TikTok clip blew up, with many netizens encouraging her not to give up. Some made her realise that she was faring better than many who have been in Dubai for months with no job.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@user8328107030209 said:

"Don't cry in camera again sister u don't look good that way but may God help you."

@ICH LIEBE DICH said:

"I feel you sis , Good things doesn't come easily . God will give you power to endure it."

@Gbadebo John said:

"Pẹ̀lẹ́ dear, we plenty for there ooo. Just manage till you finally made up your mind. God be with you."

@Ifadatty said:

"I tell her already even if she insist to remain calm and not give up,but i will go back."

@Adebaby said:

"Be grateful u have one some people have been same dubai with no jobs over 17months."

@Enitan Lexy said:

"Sorry dear , the lord is your strength and nevertheless give up , keep pushing."

@OSHUN GODDESS said:

"Sometime we all breakdown but it the getting up and moving on that matter love u queen.

"Sending u light out of the tunnel. it would be alright love."

