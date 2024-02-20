A trending video of an interracial couple meeting each other at a Nigerian airport has elicited reactions online

The young man was at the airport with some of his pals and received his foreign lover in a lovely manner

Over the years, there has been a steady rise in the number of interracial relationships, many of them having social media as their foundation

Internet users have gushed over a video of a Nigerian man receiving his Australian lover at the airport.

One of his relatives who shared the clip on TikTok captioned it, "Welcome home sis in law."

The lovebirds united in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @mikel_entertainer

Source: TikTok

The clip showed the lovely moment the white lady ran into the open arms of her lover, after which they shared a kiss as he welcomed her into the country.

The excited young man gave his lady a bouquet of flowers as they exited the airport. His pals were also happy to see her.

Thanks to social media, there has been a rise in interracial relationships, including one involving an older white man and a Nigerian lady.

Watch the video below:

People gush over the couple

oscarlifa2 said:

"OMG so sweet when you meet your true love I pray I found my soulmate one day too."

MrsQueendiva Forever504 said:

"It's a beautiful to have your in-laws come and visit you that's lovely."

LONDON BEAST said:

"Na make I find my own join you soon brother."

georginacaetano0 said:

"Beautiful couple.

"Sending many blessings to you both."

KingUche said:

"I need myself a white lady for life partner."

eve said:

''Is she from Australia wow because we are Australians watching from Sydney."

Rosliza Ros said:

"I need myself a black man."

Jane Jessica Rose said:

"I hate watching a successful love with a foreigner while it's not working for me, I love what I just watched soon I'll get someone with a pure heart."

White lady meets her Nigerian lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white lady had met her Nigerian lover after three years of online dating.

In a TikTok video, he showed the moment they met for the first time and hugged tightly.

In another clip, he showed how they hung out and played around in fun places. The lovebirds also took pictures on their outings.

From the video, it appeared she flew into Nigeria to see him. He, however, did not state the country she came in from.

Source: Legit.ng