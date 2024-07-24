A Nigerian woman has shared her heartbreaking experience after leaving her marriage to protect her mental health

According to the young woman, she suffered so much pain in her marriage that made her choose to leave with her two children

Social media users who came across the emotional video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian mother of two took the bold decision to leave her troubled marriage to protect her mental wellbeing.

The woman's choice came after years of silently enduring immense pain and suffering within the union.

Mum of 2 starts life afresh

In a touching video shared via her TikTok account @hd_cosmeticng, she opened up about the overwhelming pressure she faced to stay in the marriage due to societal expectations.

However, she eventually realised that her mental health was deteriorating, forcing her to make a difficult decision.

According to her, she preferred to endure the frustration of starting life afresh with her two lovely children.

In her words:

"You decided to stay in that marriage for many years because of your kids and what people will say. I don dey lose my mental health. I won Kolo. I left in good health with my two kids.

"I will start my life afresh while I am still alive. If I start to talk wetin my eyes see while am always laughing outside and pple think am okay. Am not strong enough to share this yet but I think I will be better buy from me abeg I get 2 pikin to feed."

Reactions as woman quits marriage

The woman's emotional TikTok video sparked lots of comments from netizens.

@Mrs Gold said:

"I don dey plan to live my own of 5years. I don tire ooo. My enemy won mad because of one stupid marriage. I just dey bear am because of my kids."

@YINKINZY wrote:

"Ummm nobody can force me to do this marriage thing. Even if I am offered millions."

@wemmymoh reacted:

"Why is this not going viral? Because a lot of young ladies need to learn and adapt to the fact that being a single mother is not a crime."

@MANDYOZI said:

"You even have phone then, me I no get, if my papa buy me phone the werey go seize am omo."

@MARYAM said:

"I wish I can just disappear from with my kids. May God see me truth and the problem is because I can talk they all make bad person."

@Karma j said:

"Omo I pray my husband doesn't change I just got married last week and I'm seeing this video now."

@Tj James895 said:

"Abeg wetin dey happen for this marriage of a thing self. Make una tell us o bfor we enter."

@amiramirabel4 said:

"I have been scared of marriage since I know what marriage z. Trust me I just wanna be happy nd travel around d world wit my cat."

@Chiamaka Okorie Jideofor added:

"I no know whether make I dey vex, cry or laugh. Sending hugs dear but y u con dey cut ur hair? The hair follow dey show u shegge?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman quits her marriage

