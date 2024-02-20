A Nigerian lady's video went viral on TikTok after she revealed how her mother prayed for her to get married soon

The lady explained that her brother had just popped the question to his girlfriend, seeks her hand in marriage

The video captured the mother's passionate prayer for the kneeling woman, with her voice loud and her expression earnest

A captivating video of a Nigerian lady caught the attention of many TikTok users after she shared how her mother compelled her to kneel down and prayed with zeal for her to find a spouse soon.

In the video @sadia_sadi.a, the woman narrated that her brother had recently proposed to his sweetheart, which sparked her mother's desire to pray for her daughter's love life.

The lady knelt down. Photo credit: @sadia_sadia_a/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video showed the dramatic scene of the mother's intense prayer for the kneeling woman, with her voice raised high and her face full of emotion.

Many people who watched the video could not help but laugh at the mother's prayers. The video has received thousands of reactions, including likes, comments and views.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User8313133540112 reacted:

“The way she is looking at her mom like please mama you don't know these men.”

Aderonke Adebiyi:

“She no even allow you come down from staircase.”

ZENANI GBADUME:

“That sounds like my family, the veil and the cobwebs took me outttt.”

Kinginthebrand:

“You sef say amen.”

isaac_afo:

“All l see is the love of a mother to her daughter. e God bless her.”

Opeyemi:

“Cobwebs as how.”

Boluwatife:

“I just saww this on Twitter.”

Nigerian lady kneels with ring as she proposes to her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a Nigerian lady surprising her man with a marriage proposal has gone viral on TikTok.

In what looks like a celebratory occasion, owing to the arrangement of the scene, the lady suddenly went on her knees before her man.

She brought out an engagement ring and, with a smile on her face, stretched it forth to her boyfriend.

Source: Legit.ng