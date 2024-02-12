Nigerians have criticised some Super Eagles players, blaming their poor performance for Nigeria's loss to Cote d'Ivoire

Reacting to the AFCON final loss, a disappointed fan made an open appeal to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)

He named four Nigerian players that should not be called up to the Super Eagles team in future matches

A Nigerian man has singled out Alex Iwobi, Zaidu Sanusi, Joe Aribo and Samuel Chuwueze for their abysmal showing against Cote d'Ivoire in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The mechanical engineer, via X, appealed to the NFF never to allow them to play for the Super Eagles.

Nigerians tackle Iwobi, Zaidu, others for poor performance against Cote d'Ivoire. Photo Credit: Daniel Beloumou Olomo

Source: Getty Images

In a sarcastic manner, @oku_yungx enumerated their names twice and referred to them as Lekki slay queens.

He warned that the NFF would have some explaining to do if those names get called up for the next AFCON tournament.

He advised NFF to go local

Speaking further, @oku_yungx advised the NFF to look towards the local league when scouting for players to represent the nation as the 'old heads need to rest.'

"...We have hungry heads ready to play their lives for the country wasting in our LOCAL LEAGUE. Send scouts to do their job.

"Jettison the old heads. They need to rest. You know them," he wrote.

He added that the Super Eagles need attacking midfielders, wingers and dare-devil strikers like Osimhen. He also appealed to NFF to get a local church and not interfere in his selection.

See his tweet below:

People name players who played badly

@Adaora2020 said:

"Iwobi should come for job interview cos football no dey him head again. If na conductor make him manage."

@chukkysmiles_ said:

"How did you manage to skip Iwobi?"

@izz_olatunji said:

"Get a coach and do not interfere with his selection* - Most important."

@sir_enike said:

"Perfect, infact they should be sent away with immediate effect. Include that Yusuf, Moses Simon (this one couldn’t make a complete dribble), and Aina also should all be sent off the team.

"Nonsense!!!"

@Baby_Kawhi said:

"I dunno mehn, but Iwobi did his job especially considering he was used in an unfamiliar role...he did very alright to me.

"All we need is a quality manager and we'd be coming home with the trophy next time #FirePeseiro."

@Izy_BodyFitness said:

"E be like you dey craze.

"I no see Aina name.

"Biggest mistake that happened to us today is Aina."

Stanley Nwabali reacts to AFCON final outcome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Stanley Nwabali had reacted to the Super Eagles loss to Cote d'Ivoire.

A few hours after the loss, Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali shared his take on the match.

The goalie, who shared emotional pictures depicting him crying, described their final match against Cote d'Ivoire as disappointing and frustrating.

He also issued an apology to Nigerians over the defeat.

Source: Legit.ng