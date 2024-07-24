A Nigerian woman participated in the viral "Gwo Gwo Challenge" with her son and shared the video on TikTok

A Nigerian lady joined the gwo gwo challenge with her son and shared the video on TikTok.

In the clip, the little boy excellently made the dance move with her mother in sync, leaving no doubt that they had practised it beforehand.

Mother and son dance to gwo gwo. Photo credit: glorygold27

Source: TikTok

The mother, who was impressed by her son’s excellent reached forward excitedly to commend him by carrying him before the video ended. The video was posted by @glorygold27.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nurse B and T Baby said:

“Nice one this little man killed this challenge so cute.”

Nancygold wrote:

“Wow he try oo.”

Quality jeans:

“Wow I like smart children very smart boy.”

Florah:

“Our Winner for this trend is here.”

Diamond:

“Even this little boy don learn this challenge, remain me.”

Ibim:

“He did it better than me o.”

Chi's makeover:

“My love u try oo.”

Dollarpo:

“Boy understand the assignment.”

Mirabel:

“This boy.”

Noble Inokon:

“Cute boy.”

Realmidegirl:

“Very smart boy.”

Mummy2gold:

“Smart boy.”

Rejoice gold:

“Lol make my boy no fall ooo.”

