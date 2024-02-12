Super Eagles' goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has reacted to the Nigerian team's defeat to Cote d'Ivoire at the AFCON finals

Nwabali, who shared some emotional post-match pictures, described the defeat as disappointing

The goalkeeper also tendered an apology to Nigerians, which stirred reactions from celebrities and football lovers

Nigeria's Super Eagles defeat to the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire at the 2023 AFCON tournament has continued to trend.

A few hours after the loss, Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali shared his take on the match.

AFCON finals: What Stanley Nwabali said

The goalie, who shared emotional pictures depicting him crying, described their final match against Cote d'Ivoire as disappointing and frustrating.

He also issued an apology to Nigerians over the defeat.

Nwabali wrote:

"A disappointing and frustrating end. I deeply apologise to Nigerians. I was once a fan, still a fan and I understand how it feels giving you a disappointing night. We take full responsibility. Thanks for the whole support till the end. I love you all."

Celebrities, fans react to Stanley Nwabali's message

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Destiny Etiko, and others.

destinyetikoofficial:

"U tried my brother."

iyaboojofespris:

"You did your best."

nkechiblessingsunday:

"You gave your very best and saved us many times, I am still very proud of you Nwa."

realmercyaigbe:

"My Hero! We love you."

temikosoko:

"Naaaaaa, you were great Nwabali."

isbae_u:

"You were Amazing."

afolashadeomodesire_yosibi:

"We love you bro. You did well."

iamdikeh:

"Brother. you’re the man. thank you for an outstanding performance brother. Love you big time."

ademola_daniel_bashir:

"We are not disappointed at you o! Are we mad? You way try for us???"

stephen__odimgbe001:

"Outstanding!!! you did your best we all saw that."

mr.jollof_:

"Clean your tears my man who carry second no fail."

AFCON: Troost-Ekong wins award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain Williams Troost-Ekong bagged a deserved recognition from CAF for his fantastic performances.

Williams Troost-Ekong was crowned the Best Player of the Tournament for his fantastic leadership throughout the competition.

South Africa was crowned the fair play team of the tournament after receiving the least cautions.

Source: Legit.ng