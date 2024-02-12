Portable has stated that the Super Eagles should be changed after they lost to Ivory Coast in the AFCON final

He said that street boys in some areas in Lagos will perform the magic that the nation needs instead of the prayers Nigerians have been praying

The singer also slammed the national team by calling them "butty" and claiming that they had gone to club to enjoy before the match

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, is not satisfied with the match played by the Super Eagles in Ivory Coast.

Legit.ng had reported that the Super Eagles had lost in the AFCON tournament. They were defeated by Ivory Coast in the match which took place on Sunday, February 2024.

Reacting to their performance, Portable taunted the team by saying that they should be changed. He said that Agege Boys and Sango Street Boys have a magical wand to change the fortune of the team in football.

Portable reacts to Super Eagles performance at AFCON final.

Zazzau crooner accuses Super Eagles

Explaining further, Portable said that the team whom he called "butty" had gone clubbing before the match started.

He added that it would be better if the coach entered Sango and Agege sub-hub to look for new players.

Portable says prayer cannot help football

Mentioning further, the singer who is currently outside the country working with Skepta said that many Nigerians prayed for the national team but prayer cannot solve the problem of football.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the clip by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_egroyce':

"I agree with him."

@cubana24adeleke:

"You don't have light , you want to take the lead, how will you see."

@fatzytharealest':

"School 3 boys sef sabi oh! Chai joju days."

@brodajunior_comedy:

"Wetin concerned you with football matters."

@emmy_young_official:

"Na truth."

@gabrielade1230:

"But why the man bench Simon? I still don’t understand."

@ucjackson:

"Na true baba talk oo… if you know Osahun for Surulere e play pass Oshime."

@humphrey8125:

"It’s easiest said than done."

@ak.com_comedy_:

"Especially that iwobi… so that guy don too big to chase ball? "

@musically_made_man:

"No be lie make them@come school 3 for sango under bridge."

Portable slams those celebrating Nigeria's victory

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had reacted to Nigeria's win against South Africa in the AFCON 2023.

The Zazau crooner knocked football fans for celebrating the national team.

He stated that they should focus on themselves. However, many reacted to the post.

