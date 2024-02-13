Prince Eke has reacted to the backlash Alex Iwobi received after Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast in the AFCON final

He questioned those abusing the footballer and said that they were part of the people seeking justice for late Mohbad

The actor added that people should say no to betting so that they wouldn't depend on another man's effort

Nollywood actor Prince Eke has joined other celebrities in throwing their weight behind Alex Iwobi who was trolled after the AFCON finals.

Legit.ng had reported that Ivory Coast clinched the trophy in the AFCON 2023 tournament which took place in Cote d'Ivoire. Iwobi was one of the people blamed for the loss.

Reacting to the onslaught faced by the midfielder, Eke questioned those trolling the footballer. According to him, many of them were part of the people who demanded justice for the late Mohbad who died in his prime.

Prince Eke reacts to those trolling Iwobi over AFCON. Photo credit @realprinceeke/@supereagles_afcon

Source: Instagram

Eke says Nigerians are clowns

In his post, the actor noted that people are clowns for engaging in online bullying which they have been preaching against.

He mentioned that people should stop betting so that they will not forced to depend on the efforts of other people to get wealth.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the actor about Iwobi. Here are some of he comments below:

@cyril_unusual:

" Say no to betting, so u don't depend on another man to make a fortune. That was deep."

@chrystalmickey:

"Very anyhow people.. If he had slumped and unalived on the pitch while playing for Nigeria, una for don move on like say nothing happened. People sef wey no fit run 100M race without landing in emergency room dey open mouth yarn dust."

@chef_makamba:

"We can all do better honestly."

@ekibillions:

"This is the truest!"

@callme_berryclothens:

"Say no to betting."

@cyril_unusual:

"Make we no lie, na most people wey lose their bet dey dr@g iwobi, yes he wasn't that good on the pitch, but was do u expect of him, to perform magic?....... Make una allow the guy breath abeg."

@billibilly03:

"Stop it please, iwobi naa ru b i sh player.'

@eddyville6:

"Don't mind them jobless people."

@point_blanq:

"Tunde Headnut, e no go better for you."

@austineangelo:

"There's no profession that is immaculate to criticism. He flopped, some person's had BP due to Iwobi's style of play."

@abyiloye:

"Rest and stop pushing blames. Get a life."

Eke reacts to Mr Ibu's infidelity allegation

Legit.ng had reported that Eke has weighed in on the infidelity allegations against Mr Ibu and his adopted daughter.

According to him, the actor shouldn't have called Jasmine his adopted daughter if she was his side chic.

He advised that Mr Ibu to ask for forgiveness if the rumour about him and Jasmine was true.

Source: Legit.ng