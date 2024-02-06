A Nigerian man was amused to find his sister fast asleep while she was studying for her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam

According to the youth, he had woken up at that time to drink water when he found her in the position

Internet users had encouraging messages for his sister, with some tackling him for laughing at her

A Nigerian man has shared a video of his twin sister studying for her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exam at 3:00 am.

He began to laugh at her and this woke the young lady up.

He had woken up to drink water when he found her studying by 3:00 am. Photo Credit: @ejimaa

While still laughing, @ejimaa told her he would record her and upload it on social media. The student used her hand to try to block him from capturing her face.

His camera panned to her table, showing past questions and other study materials on it. The young man said he had woken up to drink water when he saw her. @ejimaa's video of his sister has got netizens talking on TikTok.

Mixed reactions trailed his video

Gene said:

"May God crown her efforts with success, it’s not not easy."

the Harris said:

"Chai and me dey here dey scroll up and dan for TikTok."

ANNABELLA said:

"Tell your sis to focus only on past questions, she’ll pass."

PreshQueen said:

"Awwww may God grant her heart desires.

"Is not easy o."

Nurse lilbaby said:

"Is not easy stop insulting her she will make it amen. I’m sending her lots of love."

KIMKED said:

"You way get sister wey get sense! You Dey laugh her . Some pipo sister go dey think of frontal to buy. She Dey think of how to pass her exam."

Regina said:

"Omo jamb no be anybody mate….May God help her and m very such she is gonna pass."

How to score high in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an educational expert had shared how one can score 380 and above in UTME.

Speaking in Lagos during the 2023 Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI) Scholars’ Day attended by Legit.ng, Prince Ogungbayi said UTME candidates can “break more academic grounds” like Miss Umeh Nkechinyere who topped the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB’s) scoring chart this year with an outstanding mark of 360/400.

The education expert stated that Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, desires to see groundbreaking achievements by UTME candidates.

