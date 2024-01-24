Candidates for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had bemoaned their inability to register smoothly

Some candidates complain that the information supplied by NIMC is at variance with what was provided at the registration point

In a bid to address the challenges, NIMC, on Tuesday, January 23, shared a useful piece of information with JAMB candidates

FCT, Abuja - The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has shared a tip with candidates sitting for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and direct entry (DE) on how to resolve their National Identification Number (NIN) challenges.

Legit.ng reports that the UTME is conducted annually by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

NIMC, in a post shared across its official social media pages on Tuesday, January 23, asked applicants to send their NIN as mail to nimc-jamb2024@nimc.gov.ng.

UTME 2024: NIMC, JAMB to meet

One week after the commencement of the sales of forms for the 2024 UTME, prospective applicants have expressed frustration over the challenges faced in their efforts to link their mobile lines with their NIN.

UTME candidates are mandated to use their NIN for the JAMB application process.

Following several complaints by applicants, JAMB said it already scheduled a meeting with the leadership of the NIMC - the body in charge of NIN.

Preparation tips for UTME 2024

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, said parents and schools who desire success for their wards in the coming examination “have a big role to play”.

The education expert, who has mentored a lot of former 'Jambites', exclusively shared some tips with Legit.ng.

Among others, Ogungbayi asked candidates to ensure that their NIN is intact for the creation of a profile code leading to the purchase of a UTME pin.

