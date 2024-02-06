Nigerian singer Fireboy was called by his old-time friend during his latest birthday celebration

The Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) star added a year on February 5 with numerous goodwill notes from fans and colleagues

A young man used the opportunity to cry out about the musician forgetting him despite their good old days

A Nigerian man has called the attention of fast-rising Nigerian singer Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, best known as Fireboy, to their good old days while still in poverty.

The Afrobeats artist added a year to his birthday on February 5, fans and colleagues celebrated him across various platforms.

Old friend attacks singer Fireboy on his birthday. Credit: @bankalat, @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

While on that, an X user identified as Bank Alat shared a throwback of himself and the musician to honour his special day.

Bank revealed that he had been friends with the Bandana crooner right from when he had nothing and that they drank garri together on several occasions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He went on to state that he was now entitled to the singer’s fortune, because they both struggled together in the past.

Sharing an old picture of both of them, he wrote:

“Happy birthday, Fireboy! I remember when you never blow we been dey drink garri together, now you don blow forget me for Trenches I still dey struggle. Omo me I’m entitled to your money oo.”

See his post below

Reactions trial Fireboy’s trenches friend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_jdazz:

"Lol shey nah only you , no go hustle make e no notice you too."

sheyisleek:

"This one don take “No gree for anybody” personal."

iam_damskeed:

"I’m sure if he didn’t include that part “Omo me I’m entitled to your money o” this post won’t go viral."

horla_wyse:

"Definition of a close mouth is a close destiny but this brah ment oo."

@AkConglomerate:

If we retweet this till he sees this and u later blow. Hope we too will be entitled to your money, cos we engage ur tweet to make it happen."

@adeewunmii:

"Even as you post am, nothing go happen. You sef go hustle."

dimplebaby61:

"E just be like me and my friend now she come make Ham forget me I no go gree o, cause when she dey come my house we dey suffer together now she go come make hamm forget me I go even post missing person."

Fireboy DML shares how his perspective changed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Fireboy DML had shared how being a millionaire changed his perspective.

During a show on The Beat FM, Fireboy DML, who is signed to music star Olamide's YBNL music label, revealed he is now a millionaire.

The singer also shared how his perspective on life changed after receiving an alert of N50 million.

Source: Legit.ng