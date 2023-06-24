Scholar, Umeh Nkechinyere scored 360 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME)

The result makes Nkechinyere, from Anambra state, southeast Nigeria, the top scorer in the 2023 JAMB

JAMB announced this on Saturday, June 24, during the 2023 policy meeting in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city

FCT, Abuja - Umeh Nkechinyere is the top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced on Saturday, June 24.

Nkechinyere emerged as the best candidate after he scored 360, The Punch reported.

A young Nigerian from Anambra state, Umeh Nkechinyere, is the highest scorer in JAMB's UTME for the year 2023. Photo credit: Jamb official

JAMB reveals other top candidates in 2023 UTME

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, gave this update during the 2023 policy meeting ongoing in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

According to Oloyede, Umeh, an indigene of Anambra state, scored 360.

The JAMB boss also unveiled the top 10 candidates, among whom are Aguele Stephen, 358; Ositade Oluwafemi, 358; Gbolahan Ayinde, 357; John Fulfilment, 356; Chimdubem Ugonna, 355, among others.

Legit.ng understands that the meeting on Saturday, June 24, is a gathering of education stakeholders to deliberate on policy statements and guidelines on admissions.

Furthermore, the policy meeting, among other things, would decide the acceptable minimum admissible score to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

