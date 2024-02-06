Portable Zazu has shared a snippet from his collaboration on Tony Montana with UK rapper Skepta

In the video, the Zeh Nation label boss, who is currently in the UK, was seen sporting a suit alongside Skepta

The new video has left netizens hailing Skepta for supporting Portable, while others gushed about Zazu's singer's appearance

Skepta's song featuring Portable, titled 'Tony Montana,' is perhaps the most anticipated jam.

Nigerian-born UK rapper Joseph Adenuga 'Skepta' and Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, are working on a visual for their new single, which could released anytime soon.

Portable, who is currently in the UK, has shared a video from the visual shoot for 'Tony Montana.'

In the clip, the Zazu crooner was seen rocking a suit as an Oyinbo helped out with his tie.

He wrote in a caption:

"Find a way to win Don’t complain When you plan it works with believe stay focus."

Watch the video from Skepta's shoot with Portable below

Celebrities, fans comment on Skepta and Portable's music video shoot

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

exquisite_alhaji:

"The way skepta is taking care of portable…"

maasoroju:

"Real definition of who go help you no go stress you."

hypeman.morgan:

"See how am smiling at how they're dressing Portable Money, Fame and the best connections conquers it all God bless Skepta for not discriminating."

dammiecool:

"Oyinbo don knot tie for you before? You Dey whyne.".

official_jydex:

"Portable na which name you go add join this time around. Because every travel attracts new names."

_mustyjago:

"See as big smoke dey take care of portable like him little bro."

scurieempire:

"Spyro come and see…. Don’t ever look down on anyone , don’t ever belittle with words of mouth. Run at your own pace. No competition in destiny."

the_almubarak1:

"I love this if you don’t believe in grace, come and see portable."

tomiwa1233:

"Portable Go First Davido Win Grammy...Osunmo Grammy Fc."

