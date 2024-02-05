A Nigerian lady caused a commotion in class as she expressed joy over marrying before her coursemates

The new wife paced in front of the class happily as she flaunted her wedding ring and posed with her excited provost

The female student's video has elicited mixed reactions on social media after she shared it online with joy

In a video, a female student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) was overjoyed after she tied the knot and announced it in class in style.

The excited lady stood before the class and showed off her wedding ring while being egged on by the school's provost.

She showed off her wedding ring in class. Photo Credit: @empress_nene1

Source: TikTok

The provost had words of admiration for the new wife. Riding on the support from her provost, the lady went on to pace back and forth in front of the class while flaunting her ring.

Her coursemates erupted in joy and cheered her on. According to @empress_nene1, she is the first person to marry in her department.

The clip blew up on TikTok and stirred reactions.

Mixed reactions trail her post

Slimzy said:

"God when make I marry fess my shakara go too much."

YOUR JEWLRY PLUG IN LAGOS/OGUN said:

"Educational management students congratulations dearie."

user7906718775491 said:

"Prof my project supervisor one of the sweetest soul i met in uniosun."

Arafat said:

"Our momma Uniosun ipetu ijesha God bless you more ma."

Emmanuella Ayogu said:

"Finally found someone with my kind of vibe.

"Is the lil dance for me."

Blessingfave said:

"Great manager.

"Educational management student."

My_munat said:

"My coursemate came late for lecture one day and the lecturer said he understands, results have to show in 9 months."

Lady proposes to her course rep

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student had funnily proposed to her course rep in class.

The lady left her seat, approached the course rep where he sat and stunningly pulled the surprise.

She first stooped to his level, took his hand and slotted the ring in, quite to the amusement of the young man.

Legit.ng, however, gathered that it was purely for fun, but netizens shared their thoughts on the coursemates' video.

Source: Legit.ng