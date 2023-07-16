Candidates sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the future have been advised to aspire for excellence

An education expert, Prince AbdulMujeeb Ogungbayi, expressed optimism that UTME candidates can score extraordinary marks

Prince Ogungbayi said UTME candidates only need to be focused, determined, and imbibe steadfastness

Shomolu, Lagos state - Prince AbdulMujeeb Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, on Saturday, July 15, said admission seekers need determination, focus, and spiritual uprightness to score a very high mark in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking in Lagos during the 2023 Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI) Scholars’ Day attended by Legit.ng, Prince Ogungbayi said UTME candidates can “break more academic grounds” like Miss Umeh Nkechinyere who topped the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB’s) scoring chart this year with an outstanding mark of 360/400.

JAMB/UTME: "Nigeria can witness scholars scoring 380 and above": Prince Ogungbayi

The education expert stated that Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, desires to see groundbreaking achievements by UTME candidates.

His words:

“The Scholars' Day is very important to prepare all outstanding students across the nation for greatness and particularly for young Nigerians to be able to break more academic grounds like Miss Umeh Nkechinyere.

“Today's programme is to prepare you all ahead of 2024 UTME so that the nation can witness scholars scoring 380 and above, which is the dream of Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the most outstanding JAMB Registrar in the history of the establishment.

“You only need high level of determination and focus, embedded with moral perfection and spiritual uprightness to stand out.”

After 199 students competed by taking an internet-based test, 20 outstanding young Nigerians were rewarded with N10,000 cash prize each.

Legit.ng reports that Odun-Akintayo Feyi emerged as the overall best student at the 2023 AEI Award/Scholars' Day with a score of 91.67%.

