An elderly man who went viral for correctly predicting AFCON matches has made a fresh statement concerning the Super Eagles semi-final match

On Wednesday, February 7, Nigeria will lock horns with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to determine who qualifies for the final

The man not only reiterated his prediction of the semi-final match but also spoke about the winner of the tournament

Less than 48 hours to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash between Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa, Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna has made a new release online.

The elderly man became a viral sensation for his detailed prediction of the Nigeria versus Angola quarter-final match.

Before then, he had predicted some other matches and they all came to pass.

Temitope's statement about the Super Eagles

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Temitope revealed that people have been bothering him about his prediction of the Super Eagles semi-final match.

Temitope, however, maintained they should have deduced the winner from his earlier prediction of who would win the tournament. He wrote:

"For all those inside my inbox asking for Afcon semi-final expo, what more do you want? I don tell you which teams go play the final since (so why you dey ask for semi-final prediction again? Do your deductions), I also don tell you who go carry the cup since 14th January.

"AFCON na for home soil so that one clear, you see that English Premier League? I no go talk anything about those craze people again, my bias for Arsenal dey cloud my eyesight plus those English na original wayo pipo from their referees to their blind VAR.

"Oya Up Super Eagles are."

Nigerians react to Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna's update

Kunle Soyege said:

"For the people still asking ... the oracle has spoken...

"As for Super Eagles ...Well done, was really pissed off with earlier performances but they always seem to do just about enough... still not optimal operating at around 70%, waiting for a more balanced approach once we get it right no one can get close in the whole Of Africa.

"As for Gunners, we are the best, a bit of luck here and there could help.

"As for premiership, it's rather surprising how low the quality of officiating and VAR decisions are... they should approach CAF for training on how it should be done... Me thinks the sports betting syndicates are collaboing with the FA in cancelling out goals or awarding out of play goals, especially against Arsenal...Institionalised jagbajantis."

Precious James said:

"I was rushing to see your prediction again."

Omotola Afolabi Abimbola said:

"Chaiiiiii! Local man nor gree for anybody dat year! . Gday bro...rgds to the family."

Ni Olanrewaju said:

"Lol but ya bias for the Super Eagles no dey cloud ya eyesight? Ok o."

Kingsley Cobham said:

"Oracle all the media houses in Naija are waiting to hear from you o."

White man gives AFCON semi-final scoreline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man had predicted the scoreline of the Super Eagles semi-final match.

In a TikTok video, @callum_wm said the match between Nigeria and South Africa on Wednesday, February 7, would end in a one-nil scoreline in favour of the Super Eagles.

@callum_wm added that Fulham midfielder Alexander Chuka Iwobi would be the only scorer in the match.

In the second game involving Ivory Coast and DR Congo, @callum_wm said it would end with two goals in favour of the Central African nation.

