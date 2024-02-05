The three ways in which the Super Eagles of Nigeria can defeat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa have been revealed

Maintaining solid defence, controlling the midfield and making sure the semi-final match ends in regulation time

The Super Eagles will confront the South African nation team in La Paix Stadium on Wednesday, February 7

Super Eagles of Nigeria has been tipped to defeat the Bafana Bafana in the semi-final and advance to the final of the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

As reported by Daily Trust, Nigeria can overcome South Africa on Wednesday, February 7 if the Super Eagles take care of three important aspects of the game.

Solid Defence

Nigerian can advance to the final if they maintain a solid defence which has seen them concede just one goal in five matches.

The back three of William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey will have to continue their solid performance and shut down the South African attack line.

Control Midfield

Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi will have to bring their A-game on and dictate play against the South Africans who populate their midfield.

The Bafana Bafana numerical advantage in the midfield could expose the Super Eagles’ defence to more shots and long-range strikes.

Jose Peseiro might need to twerk his 3-4-3 system.

Wining in Regulation Time

The Super Eagles frontline of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon must ensure Nigeria wins the match in 90 minutes.

The Bafana Bafana and their goalkeeper, Rohwen Williams, have a psychological advantage having kept four consecutive clean sheets and saved four penalties against Cape Verde in the quarter-finals.

Scoring goals and winning the match in regulation time will prevent penalty shootouts.

