A Nigerian man has shocked many people for his detailed prediction of the AFCON quarter-final match between Nigeria and Angola

In his predictions posted on Facebook minutes before kickoff, he gave out the scoreline and wrote about the VAR decision that would come into play

Many people wondered how he could be so accurate with an unplayed match, with some dubbing him a seer or a prophet

Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna, a Nigerian man, has become a viral sensation for accurately predicting the outcome of Nigeria's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final clash with Angola on Friday.

The man was so detailed in his prediction that he mentioned how the video assistant referee (VAR) would be used in the match.

He correctly predicted the VAR decision. Photo Credit: Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna, X/@NGSuperEagles

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post made minutes before Friday's match, Temitope said it would be the Super Eagles toughest game in the entire tournament but that it would be a clean sheet.

He added that Nigeria would put the ball in the net twice. Temitope confidently urged people to stake on the match with their house rent and school fees.

His Facebook post read:

"This will be our toughest game in the entire tournament but the Oracle still sees a CLEAN SHEET for the Eagles and a 1- 0 victory. It may be 2-0 depending on the referee and VAR because we will put the ball in the net TWICE but VAR may have a say on one.

"Go bet the house rent and school fees....."

Check out his Facebook post here.

A man named Amadu had also predicted the outcome of Nigeria versus Angola match before kickoff.

People tag him an oracle

Ayopo Apesin said:

"This oracle is getting cocky o. Predicting VAR decision join matter. All we need from the oracle is that Nigeria go win, we dey okay with that one. "

Folabi Ogunleye said:

"Dear Mr. Temitope Ajagunna:

"I have been following you on this journey long enough to say that I believe you!

"It gladdens my heart that I share similar expectations with you in these things, even though I caution myself to expect different results.

"Nevertheless, I hope. I believe!

"Viva Super Eagles!!!"

Olabintan Olatunji said:

"Hmmm. The oracle is getting bolder, even predicting VAR."

Debola Ajagunna said:

"Apt prediction. Na to patent this Oracle now o. "

Oye Alle said:

"To say the oracle was spot on would be an understatement. You even got the VAR.

"The next one, every penny I have is going into it. I’ve already secured some loans sef. This one na easy millions. When the oracle speaks you can invest your entire life savings."

Olufemi Osuntokun said:

"Bro, I go dey call you before I put money for games o.

"Your tickets dey sure.

"Spot-on."

Man predicts results of 7 round of 16 matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had predicted the outcomes of seven round of 16 matches without mistake.

The man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, said on Facebook that he had told people what would happen, and they never believed him.

In his predictions dropped before the matches were played, Amadu said Guinea would beat Equatorial Guinea and that Senegal would lose on penalties to Ivory Coast, and all he said came to pass.

Source: Legit.ng