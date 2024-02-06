South Africans have given their take on the possible absence of Nigeria's Victor Osimhen for Wednesday's semi-final clash against the Bafana Bafana

It was gathered that the Napoli mask man suffered an abdominal disorder and did not travel with the Super Eagles squad for their training session

This development prompted several reactions from Bafana fans, who labelled the report "mind games"

Emerging reports have confirmed that Victor Osimhen, the Super Eagles talisman, may not be available for the upcoming semi-final match against South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 pm.

The Super Eagles camp released a statement to confirm that Osinhen might not feature in Wednesday's clash.

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement on Monday by Babafemi Raji, the Nigerian team's media officer, Osimhen is experiencing abdominal discomfort.

Consequently, he did not accompany the team to Bouaké, where the semi-final match will be held.

The statement reads:

“Members of the team traveled from Abidjan to Bouaké today via a 10 pm Air Cote D’Ivoire flight.

"Osimhen did not, however, make the trip as a result of an abdominal discomfort. Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch, with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him.

"If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 pm."

South Africans react

Meanwhile, this development has sparked several reactions from South Africans on social media.

A South African from Nyanga with the X handle @Sakhe37131296 wrote:

"They want to fool the Bafana coach well bring it on doesnt matter they play at the end of the day Bafana will want to book themselves the ticket to the finals and they will do just that."

Khutso Lefutla wrote:

"Mind games, let's stay focused"

@Cr07Kaito wrote:

"We want him there to beat them with thier finest striker.

"We dont want excuses after the game."

Remz Maphori wrote:

"He must heal quickly we want to moer them with him heading the line."

