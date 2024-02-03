A man has predicted what will happen during the quarter-finals, semi-finals and grand finale of AFCON matches

The man identified as Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh said Guinea will step up their game and emerge winner in extra time

Amadu began making headlines after correctly predicting 7 rounds of 16 matches of the African Cup of Nations

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh who went viral for his accurate prediction about seven out of 16 games of the African Cup of Nations has dropped another bombshell.

In a post shared via his official Facebook page, he dropped predictions about the quarter-finals, semi-finals and grand finale of the football games.

Man predicts winner of AFCON 2024 Photo credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Amadu predicts Guinea will win AFCON cup

Speaking about the outcome of the games, Amadu said Nigeria will beat Angola while Cape Verde will emerge victorious over South Africa.

On the semi-finals, he claimed that Nigeria would be beaten carelessly by the Cape Verdians during their match.

Amadu further spoke about the grand finale of the AFCON games, dubbing Guinea as the winner of the match.

He said although Cape Verde might score the first goal, the Guineans would come stronger and set an equaliser, after which, they will win the match in extra time.

In his words:

"Quarter Finals. Nigeria will beat Angola but not the easy way. And Cape Verde will beat South Africa in an entertaining match.

"On the other side, Mali will beat the host Ivory Coast. This is going to be a tough win for the Malians. And Guinea will see out DR Congo in a fascinating encounter.

"Semi-finals. Guinea will beat Mali on penalties And Nigeria will be beaten carelessly by the Cape Verdeans.

"The Grand Finale Cape Verde will dominate the match and may likely score the first goal. However, the Guineans will come stronger which will see an equalizer. Guinea will then go on to win the match in extra time. Watch out for Guinea. Conakry."

Reactions as man predicts winner of AFCON

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to his prediction. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

Odedina Joseph said:

"I don't know the len you are seeing from Ooo but Nigeria Vs Ivory Coast will be the final, and Nigeria will lift the cup! Cape Verde won't even be in the semi's, and for Guinea. They will go home tonight too!"

Kogi Koko said:

"I agree, Nigeria should beat Angola. But Cape verde should not do that to the giant of Africa oo. They should respect us please."

Chinyere Akumba reacted:

"If these forecast become a reality, your name shall be written in the Guinness World Records. However, I doubt if Cape Verde can beat Nigeria even in the Dreamland."

Hade Whumi said:

"This is prediction and not prophecy, all I know is that if our players tighten up very well they'll win the trophy."

David Oseini added:

"I don bet ur quarter final prediction. No fail me ooh!"

See the post below:

Man correctly predicts 7 rounds of 16 matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man became famous after correctly predicting seven rounds of 16 games in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, said on Facebook that he had told people what would happen, and they never believed him.

In his predictions dropped before the matches were played, Amadu said Guinea would beat Equatorial Guinea and that Senegal would lose on penalties to Ivory Coast, and all he said came to pass. Amadu also said that Mali would beat Burkina Faso and DR. Congo would triumph over Egypt, and these also happened.

His prediction about Nigeria beating Cameroon also came to pass, and the same thing happened in the game between Cape Verde and Mauritania. However, Amadu's prediction about the game between South Africa and Morroco failed as the former trashed the latter with two goals to nothing.

Source: Legit.ng