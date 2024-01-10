Nigerian woman recounts how she and her husband trekked in the snow to get essentials after relocating to the US without a car or a credit card

They faced challenges such as lack of public transportation, high cost of Uber, and delayed salary

They overcame the difficulties with the help of friends and faith, and got a car on their sixth week of arrival

A Nigerian woman has revealed how she and her husband endured the harsh winter in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after relocating from their home country without a car or a credit card.

The woman shared a picture of herself trekking in the snow on November 20th, 2021, when they had just settled in the city.

Lady shares her experience. Photo credit: Chinonye Madu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She said they moved to the US and faced the reality of everything, particularly the difficulty of getting a ride.

They had to walk for miles to get water, fresh tomatoes, onions, and other essentials for cooking.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She said they could not use Uber or any other ride-hailing service because they did not have an American debit card, and it took them three weeks to get their first salary.

She recalled the day her husband trekked with her to work because the cold was too much for them to bear.

They had to find a way to get a car as soon as possible, because they could not continue wasting their money on transportation.

They were able to get a car on their sixth week of arrival, thanks to the help of some friends who sent them some Uber gift cards.

She said she was proud of herself and her husband for overcoming the challenges they faced, and for adapting to their new life in America.

See the Facebook post below:

Lady earning N1.7 million weekly in America refuses to leave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman on TikTok has candidly expressed her hesitation to leave America and return to Nigeria.

In the interesting clip, she cited the financial aspect as a significant factor that contributed to her decision.

The woman identified as @jennie_chris highlighted the potential earnings of $2000 (N1.7 million) per week, raising questions about the economic opportunities available in different countries.

Source: Legit.ng