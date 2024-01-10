A Nigerian lady revealed how to secure a teaching job in the UK with a free visa sponsorship on TikTok

She posted a video on her profile, featuring another woman who explained the steps to apply for such opportunities

She also shared the website where interested candidates could find vacancies, and gave some advice

A Nigerian lady has given out tips on how to successfully land a teaching job in the UK with a free visa sponsorship, inspiring many others on ways to achieve their relocation dream.

She uploaded a video on her profile, in which she featured another woman who gave detailed instructions on how to apply for teaching positions that offer visa sponsorship in the UK.

In the TikTok video shared by @osasupreciousidia, she also revealed the website where potential applicants could browse through various vacancies, and offered some helpful tips on how to stand out in the hiring process.

Lady shares tips. Photo credit: @osasupreciousidia/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prince said:

“The ielts, is the Ukvi also general?”

Gyamfi542 wrote:

“What if you just finished school with Degree in education in Mathematics. What should you do?”

Young lady shares 5 secrets on relocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a captivating TikTok video, a young lady revealed her valuable insights on 5 things to avoid before relocating to a foreign country.

She stressed the necessity of planning ahead and doing thorough research on the destination country.

She also cautioned the viewers to be mindful of the cultural differences and diversity that they would encounter in different places.

Young Nigerian lady abroad speaks about her relocation

In another related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian student has shared her daily life on TikTok, giving a glimpse of the challenges and rewards of studying and working in a foreign country.

In her video shared by @ajilola408, she narrated how she managed her time and energy between her studies and her job, which required her to work for several hours every night.

She also showed some of the scenes and activities that filled her day, such as sleeping, getting ready, commuting, attending classes, and working.

Source: Legit.ng