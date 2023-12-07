A Nigerian woman has explained the reason behind her firm decision not to return to her home country

According to the woman on TikTok, her decision not to return to Nigeria was based on financial considerations

The video ignited a conversation about the challenges and opportunities of living abroad versus returning to one's home country

A Nigerian woman on TikTok has candidly expressed her hesitation to leave America and return to Nigeria.

In the interesting clip, she cited the financial aspect as a significant factor that contributed to her decision.

Woman weighs financial prospect as reason for not relocating back to Nigeria

The woman identified as @jennie_chris highlighted the potential earnings of $2000 (N1.7 million) per week, raising questions about the economic opportunities available in different countries.

She wrote;

“Make I leave America come back Nigeria?? You fit pay me $2000 weekly.”

Netizens react to woman’s decision not to return to Nigeria

Netizens have reacted to the woman's statement, engaging in a lively conversation about the trade-offs and considerations involved in deciding whether to return to one's home country.

Some expressed understanding, acknowledging the financial allure of staying abroad.

The TikTok post has sparked a broader discussion about the experiences of Nigerians living abroad and the factors that influence their decisions to stay or return.

@Mara N reacted:

“Thank God oo finally make we rest for UK people.”

@peter Wallace reacted:

“Me sef if Dem fit pay me $8k a month toh I go come back na.”

@Vee commented:

“2k na my salary for UK Make person dey go YANKEE abeg.”

@Ajao commented:

“Story for the God.”

@Only_comment said:

“Imagine after saving $50k all this time only for you to start relocating to Nigeria and you find out $ is now 300 naira.”

@Noble Tinnie said:

“Help me ask them oooh.”

@Micheal said:

“Us don start.”

@salihu.anibaba reacted:

“Yes."

@osujichristian4 said:

“You're a generous woman, God will continue to bless val.”

@MR HOUSING NIGERIA said:

“Come buy house for naija from me.”

@Elina N said:

“Ask them oo.”

Waitress hits huge cash, builds house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Lagos waitress has set social media buzzing after constructing a bungalow for her parents. A Facebook user identified as Innocent Tino shared the news on the social media platform as he urged netizens to stop complaining and rather start saving.

He said the 25-year-old lady did it courtesy of her salary and tips she put into her ajo - a Yoruba word for group savings or contributions. Tino shared his chat with the lady where she revealed that she turned the breadwinner since the demise of her dad. She also stated that the group savings helped her train her siblings in school as well as set up a hair business.

It was also from there she got money to organise her late dad's funeral. When Legit.ng contacted Tino to enquire how the lady was able to save such money in the face of her responsibilities, he replied: "She said she worked for 2 years and did ajo (meaning contribution in English) as a sacrificial means."

