A Nigerian lady who graduated with a first class degree has finally spoken out about her remarkable journey

She revealed how she managed to balance her education with a career in tech, which was equally challenging

She confessed that it was not easy and she encountered many obstacles, but she never gave up

Joy Victor, a Nigerian lady who achieved a remarkable feat of graduating with a first class degree has finally broken her silence and shared her inspiring story.

In a series of X post on her handle @Jhoie_, she opened up about how she successfully managed to balance her education with a demanding career in tech, which required a lot of skills and dedication.

In her words:

“Being a student is hard! Building a career while in school is even harder. Somehow, I managed to do it all. I graduated with a First Class degree (4.64/5.00), won two scholarships, got two internships, finished two Udacity Nanodegrees.”

She admitted that it was a tough journey and she faced a lot of challenges along the way, but she never gave up on her dreams and eventually finished as one of the top students in her department.

Joy also shared some of the top secrets behind her academic excellence.

She said:

“When in class, try to spot the unique speech patterns of your lecturers. Everybody has one, you simply have to pay attention. In essay tests/exams try to ‘copy’ the lecturer’s speech pattern in your writing. That way, when they read your answers it seems like something they would have come up with.”

Her story is a testament to the power of hard work, passion, and perseverance.

