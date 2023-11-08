A Nigerian woman who did not let a tragic accident stop her from pursuing her dream of becoming a dentist has become an inspiration to many

She shared her amazing journey on TikTok, where she revealed that she had to undergo a leg amputation after a terrible incident

Despite the pain and challenges, she persevered and achieved her goal of graduating as a dentist

A Nigerian woman who overcame a devastating loss and fulfilled her dream of becoming a dentist she is living proof that nothing is impossible.

She shared her remarkable story on TikTok where she opened up about the life-changing event that led to her leg amputation.

Lady becomes a dentist. Photo credit: TikTok/@life_of_amputee

Source: TikTok

Despite the physical and emotional trauma, she never gave up on her ambition and worked hard to graduate as a dentist.

In the video, she was seen jubilantly celebrating with her classmates, who also donned their dental gowns and caps.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng