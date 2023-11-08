"It Should Motivate Everyone": Nigerian Lady Overcomes Losing Her Leg, Finally Becomes a Dentist
- A Nigerian woman who did not let a tragic accident stop her from pursuing her dream of becoming a dentist has become an inspiration to many
- She shared her amazing journey on TikTok, where she revealed that she had to undergo a leg amputation after a terrible incident
- Despite the pain and challenges, she persevered and achieved her goal of graduating as a dentist
A Nigerian woman who overcame a devastating loss and fulfilled her dream of becoming a dentist she is living proof that nothing is impossible.
She shared her remarkable story on TikTok where she opened up about the life-changing event that led to her leg amputation.
Despite the physical and emotional trauma, she never gave up on her ambition and worked hard to graduate as a dentist.
In the video, she was seen jubilantly celebrating with her classmates, who also donned their dental gowns and caps.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
OpeyemiNeeyah reacted:
"I'm definitely showing this video to a coursemate of mine, she's disabled and studying dentistry this should motivate her congratulations k."
Aloes visual said:
"Elemi lo ma LAST. You a are tough dreamer."
Funlola wrote:
"Congratulations Dr I am proud of you."
Divine-peace commented:
"God bless your career."
Emma also commented:
"Fgc members say Keeps going higher ma'ma."
Dilichukwu:
"Doctor Sabbbsssss!! Congratulations again."
Abbey:
"Wow congrats. We share the same surname P hope we are not related sha lol."
Nikkeez Flair:
"May Allah continue to bless you."
Source: Legit.ng