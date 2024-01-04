A video showing Ola of Lagos advertising a limited edition Mercedes Benz has left many people impressed

The clip is surfacing on social media hours after he was criticised by netizens for poorly reviewing a Rolls Royce car

In the clip, he said the N195 million car has 20-inch wheels and 612 horsepower which he claimed is more powerful than that of the G-Wagon

Nigerians have showered encomiums on luxury product influencer Ola of Lagos after a video of his advert for a N195 million limited edition Mercedes Benz surfaced online.

Ola has been the subject of social media criticism since his saga with Jet Business' founder, who called him out for inflating the price of his advertised private jet.

X users recently knocked him for his review of a Rolls Royce but many thought he has now taken correction.

In the emerging clip shared on X, Ola gave a proper review of the Benz, talking about its awesome features and unique capabilities.

Part of the things Ola said include that the Benz has 612 horsepower, 20-inch wheels and is one of the 999 limited editions around the world.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians commend his improvement

@Charltonkika said:

"See how criticism has made him better. Now tell me you’re not impressed. When we talk, they call us h8ers. Nah it was never hatred. This is a proper car review."

@itsofficiallarz said:

"He really tried on this one."

@fadererah_ said:

"I like the fact that he takes correction ."

@Freestuv1 said:

"I like the fact that he has taken corrections seriously. Some people think he only does PR and should be bothered much about what he’s promoting.

"Look at this now and tell me you didn’t enjoy watching him give details."

@Yuneesahmed said:

"I like the way this guy shuts his critics up.

"Call out more errors, he’ll update and correct them in his next video. He must make this money by force.

"Na person wey no dey dynamic dey expire for entertainment industry."

@Dr_Pharouk said:

"Any amount Ola of Lagos calls, just divide it by 2. That’s the real price."

@jahy_official said:

"We wan see wetin haters go talk about this one again?

"This is a proper review."

