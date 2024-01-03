Davido has shown that he is a lover of jewelry in a video sighted on social media

The singer was speaking with a media company known as British GQ about the essential things in his wardrobe

He described what each of the chains he has represented and also showed off his wristwatches as well

David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has said he is a great lover of timeless jewelry which he has been splurging millions of naira to acquire.

While speaking with foremost British magazine, British GQ, he showed off all of his expensive jewelries and what they meant to him.

Davido shows off jewelries and what they mean to him. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

The Grammy nominee stated that he has two Rolexes, one Patex, his Timeless diamond piece, and his frog chain.

Davido says his Timeless chain was made for his album

Speaking in the recording, the singer who welcomed twins last year said that the Timeless Diamond Chain was made for his Grammy nominated album.

He also made it known that his frog chain was made because of his hoarse voice. According to him, people on Twitter said he has a frog voice so he decided to make a chain about it.

Davido dedicates a chain to daughter

Also speaking about one of his chains which had the image of a child. The singer said the chain was made in honour of his daughter.

See the video here:

Fans react to what Davido said about his jewelries

Netizens have reacted to the video where Davido talked about his jewelries. Here are some if the comments below:

@sossiofficial:

“Grammy nominated album timeless louder for the people in the back!"

@n6oflife:

"No matter the cost of your Jewellery it’s how you Rock it that Matters."

@jhayypeei':

"Even if na cough you cough through out instrumental I go still hype m stream watin nor good ..My idolo."

@iamteddya:

“No do pass yourself o”

@flashgarments:

"Timeless piece!! Best chain in the game easy OBO."

@blessed_mikky:

"Say no more."

@princedicksonn':

"You can’t h@te OBO honestly.. don’t try it. Man is full of love and happiness always."

@ennyberry_:

"We love yuur voice too much like metro!!. 001 Temi Nikan."

@swankyjerry:

"King."

@iamtrinityguy:

"I’m a big fan of you, love you baddest."

@bigragee:

"Biggest in the game."

Davido goes on vacation with wife and children

Legit.ng had reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma were spotted abroad with their twins while they were strolling.

He shared a video of the beautiful moments he had with his family as they walked down the beach side.

Chioma appears to be savouring the joys of motherhood as she spends time with her husband and their children.

Source: Legit.ng